The installation of an all-mobilities hydraulic lift at the Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry headquarters will ensure both volunteers and visitors a more accessible and comfortable journey to the control (radio) room.
Funded entirely by the volunteer organisation, with some funds tipped in by Marine Rescue NSW headquarters, the $250,000 project was expected to be finished within the next two months.
The concrete slab, poured in May, was in the six week curing stage.
Work will continue once that process is finished.
Money was raised through the Marine Rescue organised monthly Tuncurry Markets, the sale of raffles and public donations.
"Our markets are our biggest drawcard," unit commander, David Gibson said.
The organisation has applied for four government grants over the past three years, with no success.
Following devastating bushfires and floods, the government had channelled funding into assisting these victims, leaving little for other projects.
Mr Gibson believe the all-mobilities lift also would encourage more volunteers to join the group.
"One of our members has knee and hip issues and he can't get up the stairs," Mr Gibson said.
"And, it will enable people in wheelchairs to access the top floor," he said.
He said the lift, which could carry five people or two people and one wheelchair, also would meet new State government regulations which require any 'government' building above two storeys which had public access to have a lift.
Established more than 30 years ago as the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol, the local organisation is serviced by 103 volunteer members.
A valued part of the State's essential volunteer services - Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service - Marine Rescue was about saving lives in the water.
"It is a very important role."
