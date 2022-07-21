Great Lakes Advocate

An all-mobilities lift is being installed at the Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry headquarters

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:50pm, first published July 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry unit commander, David Gibson and deputy commander, Fran Breen inspect the work.

The installation of an all-mobilities hydraulic lift at the Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry headquarters will ensure both volunteers and visitors a more accessible and comfortable journey to the control (radio) room.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.