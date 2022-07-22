Following years of fundraising, and assistance from both State, Federal and local governments, the Great Lakes Womens Shelter (GLWS), Forster officially opened its permanent home earlier this week.
Marrungbaee Garuwaga or Good Place by the Sea, is a purpose built shelter, which can accommodate up to 10 families, provides refuge for both women and children who are experiencing or at risk of domestic and family violence and/or homelessness.
An average two local women seek shelter each week.
The foundation stone for this ambitious project began back in early 2016 when a five-bedroom shelter across two rented premises was opened in the area.
Throughout this period occupancy rates remained at close to 100 per cent, while at the same time there was a long waiting list.
Before the local shelter was established the closest refuge was Taree, which rarely had vacancies for Great Lakes residents.
There was a high degree of community urgency about the lack of a shelter for Forster-Tuncurry and outlying areas.
"We quickly realise that five bedrooms would not meet the demand," GLWS president, Julie Brady said.
Our Good Place will continue to provide families with safety, new skills and a launching pad for a better life.- GLWS president, Julie Brady
"We set an objective to at least double the number of available bedrooms and optimistically named it Project 2018."
"This wonderful outcome has been created by many people and agencies working together."
Coming in at close to $3 million, the project was made possible through the provision of land with an estimated value of $600,000 by MidCoast Council, a perpetual impact grant of $140,000 through Women's Community Shelters, $42,000 raised by GLWS, Stronger Country Communities Fund grant of $605,000, and a DSS Safe Places grant of $1.39m
Ms Brady, who also was the project's team leader, acknowledge the contribution from project team volunteers, engineer, the late Grahame Burns, Engineer, retired Department of Lands deputy general, Stanley Day and consulting engineer, the late Bruce Collins, Consulting Engineer, which was supported by GLWS managers, Carly Ravenscroft and Natalie Mulhall, staff and volunteers.
In 2015, the Great Lakes Region had and still has:
Ms Brady thanked and congratulated the many members of the community for their on-going support .
"Our Good Place will continue to provide families with safety, new skills and a launching pad for a better life," Ms Brady said.
"Through our outreach programs we will continue to provide support and education to the community at large to build resilience."
