Tea Gardens swimming pool undergoes major overhaul

MidCoast Council is taking advantage of the winter months to undertake a number of major improvements to the Tea Gardens Swimming Pool.
A $700,000 Federal government grant will enable swimmers of all-abilities to enjoy a fresh, all-access upgrade.
The project will include the construction of a new ramp into the existing pool, wider pathways, a wider entrance to the change areas, and a new all-access toilet and shower.
To date, the hot water system and a security system around have been installed.
"Ensuring our community spaces are inclusive is a top priority for us," MidCoast Council's community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
"We are delighted that more locals, of varying abilities, will be able to enjoy this year's swimming season in the Tea Gardens area."
The improvement works are expected to be completed by the pool's re-opening on October , weather permitting.
