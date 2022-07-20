Great Lakes Advocate

The Federal government has given $700,000 towards the project

July 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tea Gardens swimming pool undergoes major overhaul

MidCoast Council is taking advantage of the winter months to undertake a number of major improvements to the Tea Gardens Swimming Pool.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.