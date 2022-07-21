Cheezel is a shy guy, about 12 months old, who is on the lookout for a new family.
He is friendly, cute and gentle, but will need time to warm up and get to know his new environment, after being separated from his previous owners due to their ill health.
Cheezel loves pats and will initiate them in his own time.
He would thrive in a quiet household as an indoor only cat, is a good eater and litter trained.
He has been health checked, microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, flea and worm treated, and his adoption fee is $50.
If you would like to meet this gorgeous ginger boy, please contact the AWL cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827.
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222.
