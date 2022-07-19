UPDATE:
An ORRCA representative is on-site, and will monitor the seal throughout the day.
EARLIER:
An exhausted - or possibly sick - fur seal has overnight hauled itself onto the boardwalk at the Little Street Baths, Forster for a rest and some recuperation.
The mammal was first spotted just before 6am this morning, Wednesday, July 20 by a group of ski paddlers as they were launching their vessels at the boat ramp.
Mary Webster initially thought the seal was dead.
"And, then it barked at me," she said.
In the 40 years Mary has lived in Forster, this was the first time she had seen a seal on Wallis Lake.
Forster business man, Bill Tynan was preparing to head out for a fish when he spotted what he initially thought was a body.
"I saw a shadow and I thought someone had died," Bill said.
Paradise Marina, Forster owner, Michael Brearley said the seal was the first he had seen in the Breckenridge Channel in the eight years he has been in business.
"I've seen them on the rocks around Forster and Tuncurry but never here."
Some members of the public wonder if it was the same seal which had been spotted in recent days at Tuncurry and Black Head.
Both the police and ORRCA have been contacted.
To ensure both the seal and members of the public remained safe, Bill and a representative from MidCoast Council remained on-site.
At the time of publication ORRCA had not arrive at the site.
