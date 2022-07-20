SOUTHERN United looked to continue their run of good results in Coastal Premier League football when they travelled to Findlay Park in Port Macquarie to take on Port Saints.
The first grade could have been considered a "six point game", with the two teams very closely tied on the table.
Advertisement
In reserve grade Saints have been flying high, and the Ospreys reserves were keen to spring an upset.
The first graders were left to gnash their teeth at the end of the first round encounter when the Saints grabbed a late equaliser, the Ospreys were looking to make amends and continue their push for a top six place at a greasy Findlay Park.
With Roan Whiteman, Blair Smith, Josh Treasure and Blake Harrison returning to the starting line-up it was the 14th different starting XI of the season for Southern United.
United started the brighter, with Smith, Brock Gutherson and Mark Mallia dominating the early midfield encounters, and they were able to exert a lot of pressure on Saints' defence, which resulted in a series of early corner kicks.
One of these saw Blair Smith put the Ospreys in from with a powerful header.
Whiteman and Beau Wynter both tested the Saints' keeper's tendency to stand a little high and Harrison forced a fine save from Bishop with a well taken free kick.
Harrison was to earn special mention on the match card shortly after this, though not in the way he would have hoped.
An altercation with Saints striker, Ben Oakley saw Harrison shown a straight red, leaving the Ospreys to have to play the best part of 60 minutes with only 10 players.
A tactical reshuffle at halftime saw the Ospreys prepare to dig in and hold their lead, which they managed to do to come away with a vital win.
The reserve grade ended in a 4-4 draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.