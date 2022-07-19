SOUTHERN United looked to continue their run of good results in Coastal Premier League football when they travelled to Findlay Park in Port Macquarie to take on Port Saints.
The first grade could have been considered a "six point game", with the two teams very closely tied on the table. In reserve grade Saints have been flying high, and the Ospreys reserves were keen to spring an upset.
The first graders were left to gnash their teeth at the end of the first round encounter when the Saints grabbed a late equaliser, the Ospreys were looking to make amends and continue their push for a top six place at a greasy Findlay Park.
With Roan Whiteman, Blair Smith, Josh Treasure and Blake Harrison returning to the starting lineup it was the 14th different starting XI of the season for Southern United. United started the brighter, with Smith, Brock Gutherson and Mark Mallia dominating the early midfield encounters, and they were able to exert a lot of pressure on Saints' defence, which resulted in a series of early corner kicks.
One of these saw Blair Smith put the Ospreys in from with a powerful header. Whiteman and Beau Wynter both tested the Saints keeper's tendency to stand a little high and Harrison forced a fine save from Bishop with a well taken free kick. Harrison was to earn special mention on the match card shortly after this, though not in the way he would have hoped. An altercation with Saints striker Ben Oakley saw Harrison shown a straight red, leaving the Ospreys to have to play the best part of 60 minutes with only 10 players.
A tactical reshuffle at halftime saw the Ospreys prepare to dig in and hold their lead, while still threatening on the counter. Sadly the slippery pitch claimed Smith with a calf strain, which meant an earlier than panned entry into the match for Tommy Elder.
Elder was promptly levelled in a tackle, but bravely continued on. Saints were beginning to wear Southern United down, and several crosses into the penalty area were well dealt with by the Ospreys defensive unit of Wynter, Reyne Black, Troy Chipperfield and Treasure. Hearts were in mouths as Rhys Dawes came to collect a routine ball at the edge of the penalty area and then slipped, handing the ball to the nearest Saints player. Fortunately his shot at an open goal went wide.
As the game went on Southern United defended more and more deeply, but still carried as some threat as Robertson-Reynolds, Mallia and Flynn Parker all had opportunities to extend the Ospreys lead, but the clock ran down and the Ospreys held on to win the match 1-0.
The result was huge in the context of the season overall. It pushed the Ospreys several places up the ladder, and showed that they were able to dig in deep when they have to.
Southern United now looks forward to this Saturday's visit by Kempsey Saints. Kempsey Saints clawed a point back from Southern United in round one with a very late penalty to see the match end in a draw, and the Ospreys will look to make amends at Boronia Park this weekend.
Reserve grade
SOUTHERN United definitely started the sharper in this fixture, and it wasn't too far into the half that they grabbed the lead with a fine header from distance by the experienced Jarrod Naylor, who pressed the Saints defence into multiple mistakes.
It was one of these mistakes that saw the Ospreys double their lead as Nathan Hoffman, returning from a long layoff from injury, finished very well with his left foot across Michael Bishop in the Saints goal. Just when it looked like Southern United would run away with things in the first half, Saints hit back and the first half finished with Saints trailing by a solitary goal.
A bright start to the second half saw the Ospreys in the ascendancy and when Hoffman was felled in the box, Xavier Robertson-Reynolds' cool conversion of the resultant penalty saw the Ospreys establish a deserved lead.
But Saints aren't as high in the reserve grade table as they are for no reason. They began to fight back strongly and with little more than 10 minutes to go had drawn level.
Southern United mounted another push and Naylor found the back of the net again with an even better header than his first effort, but couldn't cling on to the lead and Saints grabbed a late equaliser to see the final score 4-4.
