Great Lakes Advocate

Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry under a 'sea' of water

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated July 19 2022 - 6:19am, first published July 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooded footy ground impacts weekend matches

You could hear a collective sigh of relief when sporting organisers were given the green light to go ahead with fixtures for the 2022 season following 18 months of disruptions due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.