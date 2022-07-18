Man airlifted to Newcastle

A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a motor bike accident in Nabiac yesterday, Sunday, July 17.
The man, who sustained pelvic injuries after falling from the bike, was treated and stabilised at the scene by NSW Ambulance critical care paramedics and a NSW Health doctor from the helicopter critical care medical team.
No further information is available.
