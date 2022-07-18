Great Lakes Advocate

Westpac helicopter flown to Nabiac

Updated July 18 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:39am
Man airlifted to Newcastle

A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle following a motor bike accident in Nabiac yesterday, Sunday, July 17.

Local News

