THREE second half tries in the space of five minutes laid the platform for Forster-Tuncurry's 24-16 win over Port Macquarie in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Tuncurry.
This was the Hawks' first win over a fellow top four side this season and will be a significant boost to the side's chances of claiming a top two berth come semi-final time.
However, it was hard going for much of the contest which was more of a slog than scintillating.
The Hawks led 10-4 at halftime but this was reduced to 10-8 following a second try to Port centre, Oli Nosworthy midway through the second stanza.
At that point the Hawks were making too many errors to maintain pressure on the defensive line.
That all changed when the Hawks swung the ball wide down the left and winger, Ben Chapman finished the movement by diving over in the corner for an unconverted try to shoot the score to 14-8.
Five-eighth, Aaron Hill was both directly and indirectly responsible for the next two tries.
He trapped a Port player in goal to force a line drop.
Two tackles later Forster captain-coach, Nathan Campbell made a determined charge, pushing through tackles and eventually reaching out to score and at 18-8 the Hawks were looking more comfortable, even if Adrian Davis was again astray with the conversion.
Then Hill stepped into a gap on halfway and sprinted clear.
He, drew the cover and sent fullback, Jordan Hinton racing away to dive over under the posts.
I'm really proud of my boys. We had a few out but we dug deep.- Captain-coach Nathan Campbell
Davis kicked his second goal for the day and with nine minutes remaining the home side enjoyed a 24-8 cushion.
The Sharks hit back in the dying minutes with two tries, but neither was converted and the Hawks had enough in reserve to claim the two competition points.
Campbell was ecstatic with his side's display.
"I'm really proud of my boys. We had a few out but we dug deep,'' he said.
He was particularly happy with his side's defence.
"That's what you have to do to win these games. Defend and then take the opportunities in attack,'' Campbell noted.
"We were our own worst enemies at times, but we got the chocolates. We showed we have what it takes to get to the top.''
Campbell agreed that five-eighth Hill is playing good football this season.
"Aaron was named five-eighth of the year last season by the group. I took him aside in the pre-season and told him he had to go to the next level. He's impressed me all season,'' Campbell enthused.
"Having 'AJ' (Adrian Davis) beside him helps. That takes the pressure off him and he gets to play his natural game.''
Campbell was awarded the three points in the group award after a hard working effort in the middle of the field.
Centre Beau Lowry continued his impressive form this season by picking up two tries, both in the first half.
The Hawks will be at home to the struggling Taree City this Sunday.
