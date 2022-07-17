Australia will experience above-average rainfall well into October, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).
BOM has predicted a wetter-than-median August to October for Queensland, NSW, Victoria, SA, the NT, and eastern parts of WA and Tasmania.
Those areas are two to three-and-half times more likely to have unusually high rainfall in the coming months.
The forecast comes as parts of NSW stretching from the Mid-Coast to the South Coast were hit by devastating floods in early July - the third time in some of these areas this year alone.
BOM's outlook says that a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which increases the chance of above average winter and spring rain, will likely cause the rise in rainfall.
The negative IOD event is also expected to bring warmer than median day temperatures to the far north and southern parts of Australia, and warmer night temperatures for most of the country from August to October.
The negative IOD and a 50 per cent chance of La Nina's return in the spring, however, will likely see the east coast have cooler temperatures, particularly around in-land NSW and southeast Queensland, according to BOM.
I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.
