Smiths Lake water level under the microscope

Following more than 300mm of recorded rainfall last week, MidCoast Council is monitoring water levels in Smiths Lake in the event it needs to be re-opened.
Since earlier today, levels have increased significantly to 1.79 m above mean sea level (AHD).
The trigger level for needing to open the lake is 2.10m AHD.
"We monitor the lake levels and weather forecast closely once the water level approaches the trigger for opening," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"At this stage predicted weather conditions do not warrant an opening," he said.
"However, with predicted wet weather probable for the coming months, it is very likely that an opening will be required in the near future."
Smiths Lake is known as an Intermittently Closed and Open Lake or Lagoon.
This type of lake naturally opens to the ocean in response to water levels in the lake and they close as a result of sand movement from waves, tides and wind.
Smiths Lake is opened manually to prevent minor flooding of property and roads in an environmentally sensitive way.
In planning an opening, council must consider the best conditions to maximise the health and productivity of the estuary and ensure there are high lake levels to maximise scour of the entrance.
You can keep an eye on Smiths Lake water levels with real time data on the NSW Government website at: http://mhl.nsw.gov.au/Site-209465.
"We're encouraging residents and visitors to monitor lake levels and our website for notice of the Lake opening and make plans to remove your vessels from the Lake so they are not stranded when it is opened," Mr Tuckerman said.
For more information, view the video about how Smiths Lake is managed and the Smiths Lake Coastal Zone Management Plan at: www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/lakemanagement.
