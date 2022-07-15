Great Lakes Advocate

The trigger level for needing to open the lake is 2.10m AHD

Updated July 15 2022 - 5:39am, first published 4:00am
Smiths Lake water level under the microscope

Following more than 300mm of recorded rainfall last week, MidCoast Council is monitoring water levels in Smiths Lake in the event it needs to be re-opened.

