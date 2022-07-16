Great Lakes Advocate

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
July 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racing Humpy Holdens The 48/215s Golden Decade and Legacy

Local author, Joel Wakely is about to release his sixth book.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.