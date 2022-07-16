Local author, Joel Wakely is about to release his sixth book.
Joel who calls the Manning home has evolved into Australia's premier motoring author. His love of cars and involvement in motor sport has been life long.
His latest book is titled 'Racing Humpy Holdens The 48/215's Golden Decade and Legacy' From the news release: The 48-215 was modest car, designed for a particular moment, that burst the boundaries of its expectations.
There is a touch of the miraculous about this story: a modest car that defined a motoring era and a bunch of mates that built a racing car on a shoestring but through hard work, skill and nerve still reached the pinnacle of their sport.
Joel introduces us to the 48-215, the Humpy, and describes how this modest car, designed for a particular time and place, burst the boundaries of its expectations.
He tells the tale of how it became a much-loved road car, for a decade a fearsomely competitive racing car, and ultimately a definitive model Holden that helped define Australian culture and history.
Joel has worked with and raced with cars almost his entire life, owning several significant and some very rare models.
He knows cars like he knows the back of his hand, and he knows many other passionate car lovers like himself. In 1958 Joel started his first business venture: a new BP service station. It was here he got involved in a racing team, modifying Holden 48-215s for the track. After working for Bob Jane-T Mart for 7 years he started a 30-year career in the car rental industry with Avis Rent-a-Car Australia and later Dollar Rent-a-Car.
After a short retirement, Joel's passion for cars led him to start another new business: Avant-Garde Detailing, specialising in the restoration and detailing of prestige and unique vehicles. After a second retirement Joel put his talents to use in writing and self-publishing 'Legends of the 48-215' in 2016 before joining Woodslane Press for his next five books.
Joel will be talking about the book on Road Ramblings on July 30.
If you love the Holdens this book is a must have......
