He knows cars like he knows the back of his hand, and he knows many other passionate car lovers like himself. In 1958 Joel started his first business venture: a new BP service station. It was here he got involved in a racing team, modifying Holden 48-215s for the track. After working for Bob Jane-T Mart for 7 years he started a 30-year career in the car rental industry with Avis Rent-a-Car Australia and later Dollar Rent-a-Car.

