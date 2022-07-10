Guide council on its future policies

MidCoast Council has been working on a number of initiatives and would like members of the community to comment and provide input before the draft policies are passed.
The four draft policies will remain on public exhibition until 4.30pm, Tuesday, August 16.
They include:
This draft policy applies to the management and investigation of unlawful activity within the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
The draft Debt Recovery and Hardship Policy addresses how council can provide assistance to customers experiencing genuine financial hardship. In this draft policy, council sets out measures to act with respect and compassion should community members find themselves, from time to time, unable to make a due payment.
This draft policy outlines the reasonable and appropriate reimbursement of expenses incurred by MidCoast councillors while they undertake their civic duties.
The draft Councillor and Staff Interaction Policy provides a framework for councillors about interacting with, and receiving advice from, Council staff.
"It's important to us that we act with the community's best interest at the core of everything we do, so please do jump online and take this opportunity to share your thoughts," MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry said.
To read the draft policies and comment, please visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/draft-policies.
