Great Lakes Advocate

Have your say on MidCoast council's future policies

Updated July 15 2022 - 1:46am, first published July 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guide council on its future policies

MidCoast Council has been working on a number of initiatives and would like members of the community to comment and provide input before the draft policies are passed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.