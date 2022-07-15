Steel grey skies and intermittent showers weren't going to put a dampener on this year's delayed NAIDOC celebrations in Forster on Thursday, July 14.
Hundreds of both Worimi and visitors got together at Tobwabba to celebrate this year's flood-delayed NAIDOC Day, which had the theme Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
