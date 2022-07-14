About 160 patrons were on hand for the official opening of the 2021 Archibald Prize exhibition at Manning Regional Art Gallery, which gallery director, Rachel Piercy described as a "fantastic evening".
"(2021) was the year that the prize turned 100, so because of that we have some very, very special works," Rachel said.
"There is a beautiful bark painting in the exhibition which was the first time a bark has ever been included."
Celebrations opened with a Welcome to Country by Aunty Denise Russell and Aunty Isabel Bungie, while special guests included MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin and Collections Art Gallery of NSW deputy director, Maud Page.
The exhibition consists of the 52 finalists' work, which for the first time the prize features gender parity among finalists with 26 female and 26 male artists selected.
As subject matter female sitters outnumber the men, although this is not a first.
The Archibald Prize exhibition first came to Taree in 2007 and has since made several tours in the intervening 15 years.
However, the 2021 exhibition is somewhat different due to the COVID pandemic's effect on the exhibition's regular schedule.
"2021 was a tumultuous year and the Archibald Prize in Sydney was only up for about 10 days and then the whole of Sydney was shut down for three months," Rachel said.
The exhibition runs until August 21 and is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday, with Thursdays open to 7pm.
