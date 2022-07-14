Great Lakes Advocate
Photos

Archibald Prize exhibition opens in Taree's Manning Regional Art Gallery

July 14 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opening night of the Archibald Prize exhibition at Manning Regional Art Gallery. Photo Julie Slavin

About 160 patrons were on hand for the official opening of the 2021 Archibald Prize exhibition at Manning Regional Art Gallery, which gallery director, Rachel Piercy described as a "fantastic evening".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.