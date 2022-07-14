Hallidays Point are the champions

Hallidays Point FC all age women's soccer team has been named Northern NSW Football local champion for June.
The awards are a monthly recognition of individuals and teams who make a difference across the football family as we thank them for their commitment to their club, team, community and football.
Advertisement
Every successful club needs a team like Hallidays Point FC's all age women's side a Northern NSW Football spokesperson said.
"The club's women's team are a shining example of what community club football should be all about.
"The team have worked hard to create a positive culture to support their female players as well as foster a positive relationship with their young up and coming players.
"This outlook has ensured everyone involved in the squad feels safe, respected and heard every time they show up to training or a game.
"The team have also led the way off the field. "
Last year the team raised more than $1000 after participating in Ks for RUOK?
"The team have a strong belief in the importance of starting conversations about mental health to ensure their players are doing well off the pitch and feel comfortable making it known when they are not coping with life or anything happening in their world.
"It was a conscious decision to build a certain type of culture within the team when it was born three years ago."
Team captain, Jess Evans said it was the best team to be part of and her team-mates deserved all the recognition they could get.
"We started the team three years ago and we've got bigger and better every year," Jess said.
Our idea was that we just wanted it to be a place where people could come and they're not expected to be the best footballer but just be willing to give it a go, listen and always be respectful.- Hallidays Point FC team captain, Jess Evans
"Our idea was that we just wanted it to be a place where people could come and they're not expected to be the best footballer but just be willing to give it a go, listen and always be respectful," she said.
"We also have a really strong focus on mental health and have lots of discussions on how people are traveling.
"We've had people join the team from other clubs because they've heard what a nice environment we have and how supported people feel.
"Sometimes women's football loses people to a pressure to perform.
"But we didn't have a strong underpinning female program so we've had lots of people join us who haven't touched a ball or not played since they were 12.
"We want them to feel safe enough to experiment with their technique and most importantly keep coming back."
Advertisement
The All Age Women's team's club spirit is reflected in the community as a whole.
Hallidays Point is a small area, but Jess said the Barracudas had developed into a beautiful club.
"I think our ladies team is an extension of that," she said.
"Our team in particular are so welcoming. We've got some younger players coming through now and we're trying to make sure women stay in the game.
"Retention in women's football is generally poor for many reasons but if you feel safe, respected as a person and a player you're more likely to return which is great for the team and the club which makes it a beautiful place to be and to play football."
The best part of the team though, according to Jess are the giggles.
Advertisement
"You could be having the worst day and we've had a few rough ones this year. But when you turn up the team makes you laugh and happy, it helps you escape those moments for two hours with them. It's the absolute best.
"Our coach Matt [Gordon] says all the time it's more than football. We're an extended family."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.