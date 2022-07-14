Great Lakes Advocate

Postponed games prove frustrating for Southern United

July 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock Gutterson has been 'immense' for Southern United in this season's Coastal Premier League, according to coach Jonathon Newman.

POSTPONED games continue to frustrate Southern United's Coastal Premier League football campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.