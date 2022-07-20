SOUTHERN United will continue their Coastal Premier League (CPL) football finals charge this Saturday, July 23 in the clash against Kempsey Saints at Boronia Park.
This follows a gritty 1-0 win over Port Saints at Port Macquarie last weekend.
The Ospreys are in their debut year in the CPL, a competition taking in 12 clubs from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour.
"Certainly this season has presented us with some challenges," first grade coach, Jonathon Newman agreed.
"As a completely new club I was hopeful our pre-season plans would have set us up well, but, as would have been the case with most other CPL clubs, we arrived at the first round with only one meaningful trial match under our belts," he said.
"So I knew it would take time to develop the combinations we'd need to be successful.
"Taking all six points in our first round game against Boambee might have given us a slightly false sense of confidence, and following that we did tend to travel to the Coffs area matches with a skinny squad, and this was definitely reflected in our results.''
The Ospreys then lost three of the four games and switched to the synthetic surface fields at Coffs Harbour.
"But it was only against Coffs United that I felt we were definitely outplayed,'' Newman added.
"I think our biggest issue has not been so much the travel or the wet weather, but player availability.
"For 14 matches this season
"I've fielded 14 different starting sides in first grade.
"Its not injury either, but players having other things on - weddings, overseas trips, work commitments, things that they might have postponed because of COVID in the last two years - that have made consistency impossible to achieve to this point.
"That said, the last couple of matches have given us a renewed sense of confidence that our finals destiny is in our own hands.
"Of our nine remaining matches, six are at home, and one is in Taree.
"So the travel factor is neutralised for us, and amplified for sides travelling to us.
"Our reserve grade side has hit some good form in recent weeks, and if they can continue to play like that we should qualify there.''
