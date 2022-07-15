Great Lakes Advocate

Thirteen cats and seven dogs rescued from a car in Newcastle, as Dog Rescue Newcastle urges RSPCA to do more

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 15 2022 - 9:00pm
The animals were rescued from the car near Scratchleys restaurant and Harry's Cafe de Wheels.

Twenty dogs and cats living in filth in a vehicle on Newcastle foreshore have been rescued.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

