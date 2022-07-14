Great Lakes Advocate

Met Gala Winter Ball, Tuncurry

July 14 2022 - 2:00am
The casual observer could well have been mistaken they were witnessing New York's biggest social fundraiser, the Met Gala as hundreds of glamourous women and equally spruced up men attended the inaugural Met Gala Winter Ball in Tuncurry earlier this month.

Local News

