The casual observer could well have been mistaken they were witnessing New York's biggest social fundraiser, the Met Gala as hundreds of glamourous women and equally spruced up men attended the inaugural Met Gala Winter Ball in Tuncurry earlier this month.
Hosted by master MCs, Events by the Makers' Michelle Bamford and Elythea Doherty and held at Thirty Three Degrees, the highly anticipated Met Gala Winter Ball was an evening of sparkling champagne, exquisite canapés, a delicious meal and top notch musical entertainment.
Rocking the house was an incredibly talented five-piece band, Sydney-based Dusk Till Dawn, while a saxophone player provided a classic touch as he walked around the venue.
To say the event was a success, would be saying the least, Events by the Makers' Michelle and Elythea chorused.
"The dance floor didn't stop; it was an amazing evening.
The smiling faces and feedback from our local guests and from those who travelled further afield is very humblingly positive and encouraging, they said.
We have achieved what they set out to do; create an unforgettable experience; this is just the beginning.
