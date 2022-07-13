Renovation works on the amenities block next to the playground at Black Head Beach are expected to begin early next week, July 18.
Work will involve replacing storm damaged roof sheets and regalvanising the structural steel roof components.
"The upgrade has been planned to provide the best long-term solution to preserve the structure against the elements," MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
The improvement works have been on council's radar for some time, but were delayed to ensure the area had amenities during the summer season.
While we hope to finish in time for the October school holidays, we may be constrained by circumstances beyond our control such as the weather and a shortage of supply and labour resources.- MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge
The amenities block will be closed throughout the works, so beach users are asked to use the amenities at the pool end of the surf club instead.
