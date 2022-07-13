Great Lakes Advocate

Work expected to be completed by October school holidays

Updated July 13 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work on the amenities block will start next week.

Renovation works on the amenities block next to the playground at Black Head Beach are expected to begin early next week, July 18.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.