The Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) has been declared a natural disaster area following last week's disastrous rain and flood events.
With an estimated damage bill of between $5-10 million, MidCoast Council will be applying for disaster funding to aid recovery efforts.
As the rain began to ease council workers started the extensive recovery process to roads, infrastructure and outdoor areas across the region.
In some areas, the rainfall was the heaviest single day of rain ever recorded.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 6 some stormwater systems in locations across the region became overwhelmed.
Residents, businesses and primary producers who have been affected by the floods can also apply for disaster relief funding.
Information about the help available can be found on council's flood recovery hub at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/flood-recovery-hub.
"This recovery is very much a combined effort with the NSW Police, SES, RFS, Fire and Rescue and the NSW Department of Communities and Justice - along with a range of local contractors - and of course our community," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"We thank everyone for their assistance and patience during this difficult time."
Roads right across the Mid-Coast were damaged and teams have been deployed to complete emergency works.
Some roads remain closed but all towns are accessible by alternate routes.
Various bridges were damaged and emergency repairs are underway.
A temporary bridge has been lifted onto Curreeki Creek Road, Coolongolook to re-open the road (see story page three).
The Bight Bridge was re-opened on Monday afternoon, with traffic controls in place.
A temporary bridge is also expected to be installed at Tipperary, if conditions allow.
Other infrastructure impacted includes the public wharf at Elizabeth Beach, which is currently closed to the public, and Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree, where community facilities were impacted.
The park is in the process of being re-opened.
Works to repair roads and infrastructure will continue as flood waters recede and conditions become drier.
A number of council-led improvement projects will now be delayed, including works at Wingham Riverside Reserve.
The reserve had been damaged by previous flooding.
The site is now being assessed and work will resume once the area has dried.
The barbecue and day area was damaged by floodwaters and is in the process of being opened as water recedes.
The car park remains closed.
Please note that people affected by debris caused by flooding should contact their nearest waste management facility for advice on how to dispose of it correctly.
For contact details, go to https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Environment/Bins-and-Recycling/Find-a-waste-facility.
Council will continue providing updates as they become available.
