What type of car insurance do you need?

There are four main types of car insurance available to Australian drivers, all covering different things. Photo: Adobe Stock.

As a car owner, not carrying car insurance is ill-advised. Accidents can happen whether or not a car owner expects it, and they can end up paying for the resulting injury or damage without proper coverage. While the premium could be of a significant amount, that pales in comparison to the out-of-pocket expenses an uninsured accident will result in. With that, it begs the question: 'What type of car insurance do I need?'

When looking and comparing car insurance, you'll come across at least four common types in the market, each with its pros and cons. Experts advise considering the vehicle to be insured and the circumstances of its use when choosing among the following:



1. Compulsory third party (CTP) insurance

Car owners in Australia carry at least one type of car insurance, mainly CTP or "green slip" car insurance. As the name implies, this type of insurance is a legal requirement for all vehicles. Not that you'd want to be caught in a transport accident without one, as it covers liability for injuries or deaths from the incident.

The downside is that CTP insurance covers injuries and deaths, and that's it. You can't expect it to cover everything that can arise from an accident, like damage to the vehicle, damage caused by natural disasters, or crime and other costs. That's why car owners usually take out another policy.

CTP insurance generally comes with the car's registration process, except in New South Wales, where car owners must buy it separately. Some states and territories provide multiple options for CTP insurance, while others only have one.

2. Third-party property damage insurance

The succeeding types of car insurance to be discussed in this post are typical partners to CTP insurance, starting with third-party property damage insurance. Many tend to confuse this type with CTP, as it covers one type of liability: property damage arising from the mishap. Unlike CTP, however, this car insurance isn't a legal requirement (as are the other types below).

Of course, the downside of this type is similar to CTP; it won't cover anything else, even injury or death (which the CTP already covers). Some insurance providers may offer add-ons to extend the coverage, but you may be better off taking out a more comprehensive plan.

Comprehensive car insurance is the best way to protect yourself from financial stress if an accident was to occur. Photo: Adobe Stock.

3. Third-party fire and theft insurance

In terms of coverage, this type sits between third-party property damage and comprehensive car insurance. Apart from legal liability, the insurance covers damages to the vehicle caused by fire or theft. While it falls short of comprehensive car insurance, third-party fire and theft insurance strikes a balance between cost and coverage.

The coverage may seem rather specific, if not a no-brainer, but Australia deals with bushfires all the time. With parched grass and strong winds, bushfires can easily reach residential areas and burn everything in sight-including vehicles. The same can be said for theft, as Australia is one of the countries with the highest incidences of car theft.

Although, note that a third-party fire and theft plan doesn't include damage to the policyholder's vehicle (unless damaged by fire or theft). While it does cover bushfire damage, it doesn't cover flood, storm or an other damage caused by natural disasters.

4. Comprehensive car insurance

Finally, there's comprehensive car insurance for car owners who can't afford to pay out-of-pocket after an accident. This insurance covers everything that can happen in a road mishap except for injury or death (again, CTP insurance already covers this). It's the highest level of liability protection you can get.

Some of the aspects covered by this type but not by others in this guide can include:

Accidental or intentional damage (by the other party)

Temporary hire car after a not-at-fault road mishap

Temporary hire car following other eligible events

Roadside assistance

Coverage for personal effects

Emergency transport

Windscreen repair or replacement (reduced or no excess)

Of course, this much coverage in a policy comes at a premium. Updated statistics reveal that the average Aussie pays over AUD$100 a month in comprehensive car insurance premiums or over AUD$1,200 a year. The figure can increase by more than double for electric vehicles.

Furthermore, comprehensive car insurance may not be ideal for vehicles over ten years old. In a standard depreciation, a car bought today may lose up to almost 60% of its initial value in three years. If it drops low enough, the insurance plan may be unable to pay for repairs.



Takeaways

As this guide has explained in detail, car insurance is a must because of its ability to spare you the trouble of dealing with a massive financial burden. CTP insurance is required for all car owners, but they should consider taking out another plan with as much coverage as their budget allows. There's a suitable coverage option for all situations.

Finally, as always, drive safely.