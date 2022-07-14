Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

By Nsw Awl Great Lakes Manning
July 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Ivy won't take long to grow on you and will be happy to snuggle on your lap at home. Picture supplied by NSW AWL Great Lakes Manning.

Ivy is a seven-year-old pugalier which has been a wonderful companion to her owner but, with circumstances changing, needs to find a new home.

Local News

