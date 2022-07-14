Ivy is a seven-year-old pugalier which has been a wonderful companion to her owner but, with circumstances changing, needs to find a new home.
She is a confident lady who is great on the lead and absolutely loves a car ride.
She has spent her life as an only pet, but is absolutely fine around other dogs of all sizes.
Ivy will probably also be good with children.
She has been an inside dog, loving a lap snuggle and even sleeping on her mum's bed, so it would be nice to find her a home where she is a close companion.
Ivy has had all her vet work done including dental.
NSW AWL Great Lakes Manning would welcome expressions of interest on 0490 165 148.
Leave a message and a volunteer will get back to you.
AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222.
