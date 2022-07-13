Great Lakes Advocate

NSW women's State of Origin

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Kylie Hilder running a NSW training session during last year's series. She now has a 1-1 record as NSW coach following the Sky Blues win a Canberra last month.

NSW women's State of Origin rugby league coach, Kylie Hilder from Forster expects to meet with NSWRL officials within the next few weeks to review this season's successful campaign.

