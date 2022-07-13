NSW women's State of Origin rugby league coach, Kylie Hilder from Forster expects to meet with NSWRL officials within the next few weeks to review this season's successful campaign.
Hilder confirmed she was keen to retain the job for 2023.
She's been in charge of the Sky Blues for the past two seasons and has a 1-1 record.
NSW lost the 2021 game 8-6, with Queensland kicking the winning penalty goal in the last minute when the match was played at the Sunshine Coast Stadium.
This was Queensland's second successive win.
However, NSW won back the shield last month when the game was played at Canberra's GIO Stadium. It was another enthralling encounter, with NSW scoring a 20-14 win in front of a record crowd of 11,321.
"We'll wait until the men's series is over this week and then have a review of both,'' Hilder revealed.
The women's series has controversially been extended to two matches next year, a decision Hilder described as 'ridiculous.'
She's among those leading the push for the series to go to three games, even though NSW, as the shield holders, would be advantaged by a two encounter program.
"The team holding the shield will be declared the winners if the two game series is drawn,'' Hilder explained.
"That's not a good way to win an Origin series.''
The World Cup will be played in England starting in October where the Australian Jillaroos will start favourites for the women's event.
At this stage Hilder hasn't been approached to be part of the coaching line-up and she isn't expecting an offer to be forthcoming.
"The State coaches aren't usually involved with the Australian team,'' she said.
However, Hilder quickly added that she'd seriously consider an offer if one was made.
Hilder also had an assistant coaching role with the Sydney Roosters in the 2021 NRLW earlier this year.
The competition was held over from last year due to complications with COVID restrictions and lockdowns.
She played with the Roosters in the opening three years of the competition.
The Roosters looked shot when beaten by St George Illawarra in the final competition round before gaining a semi-final berth on percentages when Brisbane thrashed Parramatta.
The Tricolours only won two of the five matches.
The Roosters then upset the Broncos in the semi-final before accounting for Saints 16-4 in the grand final played in front of nearly 8000 fans at Dolphin Stadium in Brisbane.
Hilder will again be with the Roosters coaching staff for the 2022 season, with pre-season training to start next week.
This will take Hilder to Sydney for three sessions a week.
"Like I always say, I have a very understanding husband,'' she smiled.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
