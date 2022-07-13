FORSTER-Tuncurry will look to beat a fourth side for the first time this season in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League match of the round against Port Sharks at Tuncurry.
The Hawks' first round game against the Sharks was a victim of the wet weather and the round has been cancelled.
Forster lost matches against current top four teams Old Bar and Port City in the first round.
Port City lead the competition on 12 points, clear of Forster, Old Bar and Port Sharks on eight.
These four sides have the inside running to fight out the semi-finals.
"Port City are the yardstick, although this weekend will be interesting, because we haven't played the Sharks yet,'' Forster captain-coach Nathan Campbell said.
Campbell was among a Forster Tuncurry contingent involved in last Sunday's Group Three Indigenous All Stars/Group clash at Kempsey.
This was won by the Indigenous side.
Forster utility back, Blake English was injured in the match and is in doubt for Sunday.
But otherwise the Hawks will be at full strength, according to Campbell.
This will be the Hawks' first game in three weeks as the match on Sunday, July 3 against Wauchope was postponed due to an outbreak of COVID in the Forster club.
This will now be played the weekend of August 27-28.
Campbell said a win on Sunday would prove the Hawks are the real deal as far as a premiership contender is concerned.
However, he warned the top four isn't resolved yet and said one of the lower placed sides could still make the cut.
"There are some quality players in the lower placed sides," Campbell said.
"It wouldn't surprise me if someone like Macleay made a bit of a late charge."
Wet weather and COVID could also be major factors, he said.
"If a round is washed out it could mean one of the teams in the four doesn't get to play one of the lower placed sides.
"That could have a bearing on where sides finished. It's going to be an interesting back half of the season I think.''
In other games this weekend Wingham plays Wauchope at Wingham and Port City hosts Old Bar on Saturday while Taree City heads to Kempsey to play Macleay Valley on Sunday.
Semi-finals will start on the weekend of September 3 and 4, culminating in the grand final on Saturday, September 17.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
