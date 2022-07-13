Great Lakes Advocate

Group Three Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 13 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Campbell is stopped by Wingham defenders during the clash at Wingham last month. The Hawks will host Port Sharks on Sunday.

FORSTER-Tuncurry will look to beat a fourth side for the first time this season in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League match of the round against Port Sharks at Tuncurry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.