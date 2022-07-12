Great Lakes Advocate

The usually sedate flowing Curreeki Creek Road became a dangerous torrent

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
July 12 2022 - 8:00am
The ancient wooden bridges has completely gone.

Coolongolook residents, Danny and Pam Dunne have praised MidCoast Council for its swift action to install a replacement bridge after it was swept away during last week's deluge.

