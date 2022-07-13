THE desolate spectacle of ankle-deep floodwaters lapping Peter Barclay Field from the entrance gates to the clubhouse doors last Thursday night, July 7 was not the inspirational sight the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins needed after their 36-12 defeat of the powerful Manning River Ratz in Gloucester on Saturday week.
It has been a rough season for the Dolphins.
Advertisement
Three games forfeited due to lack of players, whatever the beneficial impact of men from other clubs filling out the substitution ranks, now the washout and abandonment of a game in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership indicate just how painful the winter has been.
Since the Dolphins were reborn in 2004, and with seven premierships accrued during Ron McCarthy's coaching regime, reveals just how tough the season has been.
The likelihood is that the Wallamba Bulls and the Manning River Ratz will face off in the Kennards Hire grand final, but the Dolphins' hope is that their club will bow out with prestige and respect, and not further disintegrate.
Dolphins club president, Ben Manning, has yet to learn when - or if - last Saturday's abandoned game will need to be played with Wallamba and Manning River setting a scorching pace in front in the three-club minor premiership.
Coach McCarthy had received encouraging news that three big forwards, namely Tim and Lachlan Daczko and hardy lock-cum-prop, Nigel Pereira, were considering making a return, likewise valuable utility back, Blake Newcombe.
Perhaps the 2022 Dolphins will turn the tide.
Let us hope so.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.