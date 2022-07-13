Great Lakes Advocate

Rugby Union

By Phil Wilkins
July 13 2022 - 2:00am
It's been a tough season for coach Ron McCarthy and the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Union Club.

THE desolate spectacle of ankle-deep floodwaters lapping Peter Barclay Field from the entrance gates to the clubhouse doors last Thursday night, July 7 was not the inspirational sight the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins needed after their 36-12 defeat of the powerful Manning River Ratz in Gloucester on Saturday week.

