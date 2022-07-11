Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) volunteer, Braydan Lee, together with Camden Ceccato, from Cape Hawke SLSC, are attending the week-long NSW Surf Life Saving Development Camp.
With restrictions on the number of participants, inclusion in this program is competitive and involves a successful application by active surf lifesavers aged between 16-21 years who hold their Bronze Medallion.
The Lifesaving Development Camp is a live-in program which focuses on developing and enhancing the knowledge and skills of young people, while at the same time preparing them to take on more responsibility in their patrol teams, their own clubs, and the wider community.
If not already achieved, participants will gain additional awards including first aid, advanced resuscitation training certificate, inflatable rescue boat crew/driver, and expand their current knowledge of awards already held.
The camp outcomes are achieved by providing the young people who attend the Lifesaving Development Camp with a higher level of award training, and exposure to exciting, fast-paced simulated lifesaving scenarios.
Camp attendees will use the standard patrolling equipment to manage 'no-notice' scenarios that become more complex as their skills develop.
Both Brayden and Camden exemplify the pathway, within surf lifesaving, for moving from nippers to valued patrol members of their respective local surf clubs.
Both enjoyed the nippers Program and thrived through their involvement in surf sports during club, branch and inter-branch carnivals while their achievements to date bear witness to their commitment.
Last season, Braydan Lee joined the Forster SLSC beach patrol with his dad and mum, Simon (captain) and Beth Lee (vice-captai), who are FSLSC stalwarts.
Braydan joined nippers in 2010 as an under six-year-old and has progressed through each age division earning the Surf Rescue Certificate as a 13 year-old and now holds the Surf Bronze Medallion, each of which enabled him to patrol.
Braydan has recently added to his qualifications with an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Crewman Certificate and Advanced Resuscitation Techniques Certificate (ARTC).
Camden has had a similarly impressive involvement within the Cape Hawke SLSC.
He has progressed through nippers program, earning his Surf Rescue Certificate then his Bronze Medallion.
In addition, Camden has also achieved the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award involving three specific sections-Voluntary Service, Skills, and Physical Recreation plus an additional Adventurous Journey.
He has now moved onto the silver award while pursuing the required qualifications to become a life guard within the Australian Lifeguard Service.
Club presidents, John Quinn (Forster) and Gary Curtis (Cape Hawke), mutually supported their participant as the program costs of $250 for each participant is covered by individual surf clubs, while SLSNSW co-ordinated and covered the cost of travel, accommodation, meals and program collateral.
All candidates came together from Sunday, July 10-16.
Accommodation was at the Sydney Lakeside Holiday Park, Narrabeen, and the program ran out of Narrabeen SLSC.
Our local surf clubs are justifiably proud of these talented young lifesavers and look forward to them returning and sharing their newly acquired skills with their clubs.
