It was a feast for the avid book worm; thousands of books, both fiction and non-fiction at bargain basement prices on offer at the Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast Book Fair.
Held from last Wednesday, July 6 until Sunday, July 10, at the Tuncurry Memorial Hall, the winter event raised more than $5000, which will be distributed across the community to local charities and organisations.
"We are not about making a massive amount of money but turning the books over and getting it (money) back into the community," secretary, Lance Fletcher said.
While the weather, which resulted in road closures and evacuations across the Great Lakes, impacted the event, Mr Fletcher was delighted with the outcome.
But, as the water began to rise along much of Point Road on Thursday, organisers made the executive decision to shut up shop early.
It was business as usual from Friday until Sunday.
Mr Fletcher said crowd numbers were pretty steady - certainly not a rush this time.
There were a lot of Sydney visitors; many thought our book fair was a fantastic idea, he said.
Mr Fletcher gave a thumbs up to the both the volunteers and visitors who ensured the event was a success.
At the same time he wanted to assured the community his club was not closing, but was continuing to grow and gather pace after a number of people expressed their disappointment the club was closing.
"We are doing well in the Forster Tuncurry area.
"We will continue to service the Forster Tuncurry and Old Bar areas, and we are always looking for new members."
