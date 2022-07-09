A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) following the flood event on Wednesday, July 6.
A total of 305mm of rain fell up to 9am Thursday morning, which the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed was the highest daily rainfall figure in the town since 1881.
Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said the natural disaster declaration meant that funding and support was available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage.
Assistance is also available to MidCoast Council to restore essential public assets like local roads.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Assistance available under the DRFA for Mid-Coast LGA may include:
For more information, go to: www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
