"We know that EV conversions of historic vehicles are already happening and that they will continue to grow in the future. Therefore, the event has an important role in encouraging conversions to be as sympathetic as possible. We want the e-converted vehicles to maintain as much of their historical integrity as they can. The History Trust's curators are working hard to develop the parameters which will define leadership in this area. This is a key reason why the introduction of an award for the most aesthetically sympathetic EV conversion is another important innovation for the Bay to Birdwood this year.

