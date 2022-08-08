Niki buddies up with locals to provide much needed charity

When the world went into lockdown following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, collective hearts across Australia went out to our Balinese neighbours.
One of Australia's favourite overseas holiday destinations more than one million Australians annually travelled to the island paradise before the pandemic.
But, as the island shutdown, so too did the once thriving tourist industry, forcing the closure of many associated businesses and pressuring many to return to their villages.
Regular Bali visitor and one-time resident, Niki Hale looked on in despair watching her many friends and business associates struggle to make ends meet, including her friend and now business partner, Wayan Sutamia.
Niki met Wayan back in 2008 when he was spruiking his transport services on the streets of Legian.
"He has an amazing personality; he is a kind caring soul, " Niki said.
"And, I wanted to help him."
With a wealth of experience in the travel industry - for more than 10 years Niki and husband John worked on luxury cruise liners and was the (former) Great Lakes Council tourism officer - and a passion and love of everything Indonesian, she began a website/blog on her journeys.
The Bali Buddy is a complete guide of all things Bali including recommended accommodation, tours, transport, transfers, restaurants, and much more.
Before the pandemic, Wayan employed and supported a team of more than 40 drivers, drivers who believed they were so blessed and lucky they had regular, high paying work, they regularly donated 5000rp ($5) into a kitty jar for distribution to the needy
"Every two months drivers would do a charity run, visiting villages and handing out rice and other food and clothing," Niki said.
Clothing was often sourced from generous Australians who would answer Niki's call-out before her regular visit to Bali.
But, with no tourists, and no money, Wayan and his team were forced to sell the majority of their vehicles and return to their villages.
Even before the pandemic, many Balinese struggled with poverty, fighting to make ends meet, to put food on the table and cloth and educate their children.
Many rely on charity.
Back in Australia Niki rallied, putting out the word and pleading for help to feed the population of her second home and establishing The Bali Buddy Charity.
An $11 donation will buy a 10 kilo bag of rice - cheaper than a coffee and sausage roll, Niki told her thousands of Facebook and blog followers.
"We thought we could raise about $1000."
People from across the globe rallied to her cause, and in two years the charity raised just over $59,000.
"Many of them I didn't know; there were people who sent in $11 or $200 a month.
"It blew my head; It is was just so amazing."
Rice, along with $60 food packages were all sourced locally, keeping money in the communities.
When the borders re-opened Niki naturally returned to her former home, to reconnect and renew friendships with the people she calls family.
"People are so grateful for tourism again; they are working more than expected this early, but they have a long way to go.
"Bali has given me so much and I wanted to give back."
