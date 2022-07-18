Generous gesture ensures speedy recovery

South Lismore Bowling Club members could be forgiven for believing Christmas gift giving had come early this year.
Earlier this month Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club men's bowls club president, Duncan MacDiarmid travelled to Port Macquarie, meeting up with South Lismore club member, Tony Turcato.
Mr MacDiarmid took with him a car load of bowls goodies destined for the Northern Rivers club club which was almost completely destroyed by massive floodwaters earlier this year.
Port Macquarie was determined the most central and convenient town for the pick-up.
The rescue mission began with a committee meeting discussion on how best to use surplus bowls equipment following the loss of green three due to building extensions.
The Tuncurry clubhouse is currently undergoing extensive renovations and to its facilities.
Within two days of placing an advertisement on the Bowls NSW website, the club received a call from South Lismore club secretary, Greg McMohon.
The club lost everything and we would be happy for anything you do not want, Mr McMohon said.
Mr MacDiarmid's car was almost overflowing with more than $6500 of donated equipment of 36 bowls mats, 16 grass jacks, 14 steel rink boxes, four corner flats and one windsock.
"We're happy we could help our fellow bowlers," Mr MacDiarmid said.
The generous donation will ensure the devastated bowling club will recover sooner.
