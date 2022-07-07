Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club has stepped in once again to house hundreds of residents and holiday makers trapped in floodwaters.
On Wednesday, July 6 more than 200 people, along with an assortment of pets - many from the Big 4 Great Lakes, Tuncurry - and Point Road residents were evacuated to the club after heavy rainfall across the Wallis Lake catchment area resulted in rapid river rises along the Wallamba and Coolongolook rivers.
Following its peak at about one metre earlier this morning evacuees returned to their accommodation making way for a new wave of flood victims from the Darawank area.
With many staff members unable to get to Tuncurry due to the weather, the evacuees were 'watered and fed' by general manager, Terry Green and duty manager, Kelly Wilson who had been on deck since 7.30am on Wednesday morning.
Mr Green said they were supported by both Red Cross members and the Disaster Welfare service, while Manning Great Lakes Police District superintendent Bailey was on the ground to ensure evacuees were kept up-to-date with the situation.
Forster Pacific Palms SES has spent a busy 24 hours attending leaking roofs, fallen trees and sandbagging flooded areas and one rescue.
Earlier this morning the command was called to rescue a couple who had become trapped in the second storey of their Darawank home.
Showers are forecast to ease to a partly cloudy day across the region with a top of 19 degrees.
However, as residents begin to mop up some roads remain closed after yesterday's inundation.
There is no access to Forster Tuncurry from the north with the southern access under caution.
Failford Road between The Lakes Way and the Bullocky Way is closed in both directions, while The Lakes Way at Darawank is expected to remain closed for some time.
Other road closures in the Mid-Coast include
Evacuation centres are operating at:
To keep up to date on road closures keep watch on Live Traffic https://www.livetraffic.com/ and follow the SES for all flood advice.
Motorists are asked to only travel if it is essential, and if the road is fflooded forget it.
As a result of yesterday's heavy rain MidCoast Council Forster customer service centre and library are closed today, Thursday, July 7.
We are working to get them open as soon as we can. For assistance call our customer service line on (02) 7955 777. We will update when we have a time frame for opening.
