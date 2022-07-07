Great Lakes Advocate

Learning for justice, raising awareness for change in our schools day held in Forster

By Jeanene Duncan
July 7 2022 - 1:00am
Holy Name Primary School, Forster principal, Brook Stephens, St Clare's High School, Taree principal, Peter Nicholls and St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham principal, Mel Hunt.

A signed and mounted reproduction of the Uluru Statement from the Heart will be copied and distributed to Catholic primary and secondary schools across the Manning and Great Lakes following a professional learning day in late June.

