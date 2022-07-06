Great Lakes Advocate

Rugby League

July 6 2022 - 8:00am
Hawks centre Beau Lowry will play in the Indigenous team this weekend.

THE Forster-Tuncurry/Wauchope Group Three Rugby League game postponed from last Sunday, July 3 will now be played the weekend of August 27-28.

Local News

