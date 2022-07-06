THE Forster-Tuncurry/Wauchope Group Three Rugby League game postponed from last Sunday, July 3 will now be played the weekend of August 27-28.
This had already been set aside by the group for matches postponed from earlier in the year due to wet weather and closed fields.
Advertisement
An outbreak of COVID-19 within the Hawks' playing ranks was the reason last weekend's fixtures couldn't go ahead.
It is believed up to 18 players across the four grades succumbed to the virus.
The Macleay Valley/Port Macquarie Sharks game set for Kempsey last weekend also was called off, although this was due to the Kempsey ground being closed following rain.
No club games are scheduled for this weekend due to the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars game at Kempsey.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.