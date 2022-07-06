2BOB Radio have received a grant from NSW Communities and Justice to conduct free radio training courses for young people aged 12 to 24.
2BOB youth co-ordinator, Bailey Corrigan, has organised an open day to be held at the station on Saturday July 9, from noon, allowing young people the opportunity to try out for the free training courses.
'We're offering free pizza and entertainment to young people who come along as well as the chance to audition for free training which will be undertaken by the radio's youth team themselves later in the month," Bailey said.
2BOB Radio's youth team broadcast weekdays between 4 and 5pm on 104.7fm and streaming via 2BOB's web page at 2bobradio.org.au, and on Melbourne Youth Radio SYN FM on their digital channel.
Graduates from the training course will be invited to join the youth team.
2BOB Radio is located in Taree Park on the corner of Macquarie and Wynter streets in Taree.
