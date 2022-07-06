Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Government grant provides training courses for young people at 2BOB Radio

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated July 6 2022 - 3:34am, first published 2:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2BOB Radio have received a grant from NSW Communities and Justice to conduct free radio training courses for young people aged 12 to 24.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.