Following a quiet couple of years due to the pandemic, Whizzy the Waterdrop is back to entertain and educate the kids these school holidays, as he brings his waterwise message to libraries up and down the Mid-Coast.
Combining stories, fun and practical advice, Whizzy and his friends will visit local library branches during the second week of the holidays to teach children the importance of saving water and looking after the environment.
MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell, said it was great to see Whizzy back doing what he does best.
"Kids of all ages love Whizzy and it's a real shame that over the last couple of years he hasn't been able to get into our schools and libraries," Mr De Szell said.
"Thankfully those days are behind us and parents and carers can bring their kids along these school holidays to have some fun and learn some valuable lessons about using water sustainably," he said.
Dates, times and locations for the Whizzy visits are as follows:
All the shows are free and there'll be give-aways for the kids, including posters and colouring-in sheets.
Bookings are essential and children under the age of five must be supervised by an adult.
To book a spot, visit https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events
Visit the MidCoast Libraries website for more school holiday activities https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Home
