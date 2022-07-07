Great Lakes Advocate

Fun for the kids these school holidays as Whizzy tours library branches

July 7 2022 - 3:00am
Whizzy the Waterdrop is back to entertain and educate

Following a quiet couple of years due to the pandemic, Whizzy the Waterdrop is back to entertain and educate the kids these school holidays, as he brings his waterwise message to libraries up and down the Mid-Coast.

