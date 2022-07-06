SOUTHERN United coach, Jonathon Newman expects his side will retain the vital two competition points from the Coastal Premier League football clash against Bellingen at Bellingen, despite the referee calling the game off at halftime due to the state of the ground.
The Ospreys were leading 2-1.
"If the referee had allowed the second half to start and then stopped it straight away, all ambiguity as far as the rules are concerned would have been removed,'' Newman said.
"But, I understand that if the referee was already aware that abandoning the fixture after restarting meant he would have directly determined the result of the match, he might not have wanted that responsibility," he said.
"I gather the competition administrator has exercised a clause in the rules that allows them to determine the outcome of an abandoned fixture.
"I do feel for Bellingen in as much as they have only played one or two home matches all season, and understand they would have been pretty desperate for a home fixture.
"However, we did start making overtures to them three days out when it became apparent that the weather might be a factor, about moving the matches to the synthetics in Coffs.
"We even offered to contribute to the hire fees.
"There's been so many washed out fixtures this season, and having to try to make up an away fixture like this one just wouldn't have suited us at all.
"Right up until 9am Saturday Bellingen had the opportunity to shift the fixture to the synthetics but instead they reassured us that the pitch at Connell Park was fine.
"When I arrived at the ground around 11.30am I could clearly see water lying on one end of the pitch, and the under 18 match in progress on the pitch we were due to play on looked like a mud bath.
"Pitch conditions deteriorated further during the reserve grade fixture (which we won 6-0) and by the time first grade kicked off one half of the pitch was just mud from the goal to the halfway line on one end of the pitch.
"If the referee had made his decision before kick-off it wouldn't have surprised me.
"However, he didn't, and I was pretty happy with how my team was travelling when we got to halftime 2-1 up, having defended the muddy end through the first half.
"When the ref told me he was abandoning the fixture because he felt the pitch had become unsafe, I almost begged him to allow it to continue, not least because that's what the players wanted and that we were leading at the time, but because we'd driven 2.5 hours to play on the assurance from the hosts that the pitch would be fine.
"My concern was we'd be expected to travel there again to replay the fixture on a Sunday after playing on the Saturday as well.
"I can understand why Bellingen have chosen to appeal the decision by the competition administrator, but I really felt that we'd given them every opportunity to ensure that what happened, wouldn't happen.''
