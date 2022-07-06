Great Lakes Advocate

The Ospreys were leading 2-1 when the ref called off the game

July 6 2022 - 7:00pm
Southern United first grade coach Jonathon Newman expects this side will be awarded the two competition points from the abandoned Coastal Premier League game against Bellingen.

