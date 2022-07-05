Great Lakes Advocate

Coastal trough moves north bringing rain to the Mid North Coast

July 5 2022 - 6:00am
The gloomy conditions did little to deter keen boaties and skiers during the Fred Williams event off Forster Main Beach on the weekend.

While the Mid North Coast has escaped the worst of the wet weather currently impacting areas in the south of the State, the weather system is expected to bring rain and dangerous surf conditions to the region over coming days.

Local News

