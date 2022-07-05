Coastal trough moves north bringing rain to the Mid North Coast

While the Mid North Coast has escaped the worst of the wet weather currently impacting areas in the south of the State, the weather system is expected to bring rain and dangerous surf conditions to the region over coming days.
The coastal trough is predicted to ease off and head out to sea tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6 Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
Advertisement
However, showers were expected to continued throughout Thursday, with glimpses of the sun forecast for Friday, July 8 with just a 20 per cent chance of rain and a top of 18 degrees.
Tomorrow is forecast to reach a top of 19 degrees following an almost balmy overnight low of 13 degrees and a 90 per cent chance of rain, while Thursday will reach a top of 18 degrees with a 50 per cent chance of shoers easing throughout the day.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
A strong wind warning has also been issued for the rest of today, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Large and powerful surf conditions are also expected to be hazardous.
NSW SES is advising Mid North Coast residents and visitors of the threat of very heavy rain on Wednesday that could lead to river and potential life-threatening flash flooding.
Widespread falls of 100mm and up to 200mm over a 24-hour period are possible for areas across the Mid North Coast from Coffs Harbour down to Port Stephens with the heavy rain expected to ease on Thursday.
The rainfall on Wednesday is expected to be intense from mid-morning and into the afternoon.- Weatherzone meteorologist, Yoska Hernandez
As a result, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is likely to issue Flood Watch Advice for possible minor to moderate river flooding for the Orara, Bellinger, Kalang, Macleay, Hastings, Camden Haven, Manning, Myall and Wallis Lake catchments.
Weatherzone has advised areas of moderate to heavy rain and blustery winds will continue to spread further north through the Hunter and Mid North Coast as the trough moves further north.
"The trough along the NSW coast will continue to impact areas including Sydney and the Illawarra, but will also move further north where we will see rain in the Hunter and Mid North Coast areas," Weatherzone meteorologist, Yoska Hernandez said.
"The rainfall on Wednesday is expected to be intense from mid-morning and into the afternoon."
Ms Hernandez also said the system is expected to ease further on Thursday.
"Today and tomorrow will be when the weather system impacts the Mid North Coast before it starts to dissipate."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.