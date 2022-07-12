Taree Women's Refuge was the beneficiary of some good natured rivalry, when the recent Black Head Longboarders versus Saltwater Malibu Club annual B and S surfing competition raised $500 for charity.
Held on Sunday, June 26 at Old Bar Beach, the event raised money through surfers' entry fees along with food and drink sales on the day. This was then used to purchase goods subsequently donated to the refuge.
Club presidents, Halle Ford from Black Head Longboarders, and Steve Keevers from Saltwater Malibu, presented the goods at the Samaritans Taree office last Friday, July 8.
The donations Included six blankets, 12 sets of bed sheets, six dinner sets, eight bath towels, bottles of hand soap and toiletries.
The Samaritans Taree Women's Refuge provides short term crisis accommodation and outreach to women and their children. The refuge is staffed only by women to provide support for women and their children experiencing domestic violence.
It's really good to know that it's going to help out so many people, it's a really great charity.- Black Head Longboarders president, Halle Ford.
Both Halle and Steve were presented with certificates of appreciation by Samaritans Taree in gratitude for their respective clubs' charitable donation.
"They were stoked," Halle said.
We hope we can support them in the future as well."
With further community aid projects scheduled for the coming months, including an information session for Lifeline Mid Coast in the near future, these soul surfers continue to ride a wave of charity and goodwill of tsunami proportions.
