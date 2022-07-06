THREE goals to Xavier Robertson-Reynolds highlighted Southern United reserve grade's commanding 6-0 win over Bellingen in the Coastal Premier League football clash played on a heavy pitch at Bellingen.
The Ospreys were keen to demonstrate that their 6-1 first round win against the Bats was no fluke, but they didn't have things all their way in the opening first quarter of the match.
In very sub-standard conditions the Ospreys occasionally became literally bogged down in their own half, and it wasn't until around 25 minutes that Marley Dunn was chopped down in the penalty area.
Robertson-Reynolds converted the spot kick in emphatic style, and shortly after doubled the visitors lead, volleying home from close range a great ball from Josh Treasure.
A 2-0 lead is a dangerous score line at times, but not for the Ospreys on this occasion.
Attacking the mud-bath end, they piled on four more goals, with another two to Robertson-Reynolds and in a welcome return to play, Ethan Perry bagged a double.
The Ospreys will be at home to Port United at Tuncurry on Saturday, July 9 in what will be crucial games for both the first and reserve grade sides.
United are running fourth on the first grade competition ladder.
Coffs Harbour United remains unbeaten in first grade with 12 wins from as many starts.
