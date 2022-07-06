Great Lakes Advocate

Reserve grade batter Bellingen 6-0

July 6 2022 - 5:00pm
Ethan Perry made a successful return from injury when scoring two goals in the reserve grade clash against Bellingen.

THREE goals to Xavier Robertson-Reynolds highlighted Southern United reserve grade's commanding 6-0 win over Bellingen in the Coastal Premier League football clash played on a heavy pitch at Bellingen.

