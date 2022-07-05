Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing competition

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:18am, first published July 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather postpones Stroud brick throwing

Unpredictable weather and a saturated Stroud Showground has forced this year's Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing competition to be postponed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.