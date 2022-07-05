Weather postpones Stroud brick throwing

Unpredictable weather and a saturated Stroud Showground has forced this year's Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing competition to be postponed.
Scheduled to take place this Saturday, July 9, the family fun day will now be held on Saturday, August 20.
Due to all the wet weather, the Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Committee met at the Stroud Showgrounds on the weekend and unanimously decided that the showground was not 'brick throwing' ready, spokesperson, Christine Stani said.
However, Christine assures the new date will continue the event's long history of holding the ultimate family day out, a day filled with chuckers galore and chockers with activities and entertainment.
"Watch the men folk bowl a brick weighing five pounds (two and a bit kilograms), while women launch a two and a half pound rolling pin (1.1kg), and the kids get to catapult a rubber chook - in an attempt to be crowned 2022 biggest tosser."
Aside from the fun and community camaraderie this fun event provides, Stroud Showground will be bursting with market, craft and food stalls, activities and entertainment for every family member.
Pulling for a return is the ever popular tug-of-war, the fast and furious post splitting and woodchop.
Crafty locals will exhibit more than 60 magnificent handmade quilts, all up for critique by the people's choice award.
For little visitors there will be time to shape and squish sand like they've never done before, in hands-on sand sculpting workshops throughout the day.
In the dedicated children's space there will be face painting, amusement rides, a variety of fun games as well as the girl power antics of Hunter Heroes to keep them entertained.
For rev heads, United Ford Owners Club will have an impressive collection of 150 cars on show, providing a walk down memory lane for Ford lovers. Local Club, Rattlin' Moans and Engine Groans will roll into town with one of the best displays of vintage tractors in the region, along with displays from the Newcastle Restored Vehicles Club, California Crusin' Car Club and ANZAC's Motorcycle Club.
