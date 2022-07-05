Great Lakes Advocate
Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships held in July school holidays

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
July 5 2022 - 8:00am
The Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships begin at Gloucester Showground on Monday, July 11.

About 300 young riders will head to the region from all parts of NSW for the 2022 Glowalman junior campdraft and sporting championships this school holidays.

