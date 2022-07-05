Black Head Bazaar Winter Market supporters have been thanked for ignoring grim weather forecasts and attending Sunday's, July 3 monthly event.
As the sun came out, stall holders set up shop and crowds began to flood into Wylie Breckenridge Park to grab a bargain or a basket full of fresh fruit and vegetables.
Advertisement
Market spokesperson, Alan Parkins thanked the 15 stall holders and the shoppers for attending.
It was a lovely market with sunshine and everyone was happy to be there, she said.
The monthly market has taken bit of a weather battering this year with the April, May and June events cancelled due to rain and muddy, saturated grounds.
The next market is scheduled for Sunday, August 7 from 8am.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.