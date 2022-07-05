A record 77 swimmers representing 14 clubs from across Swimming North Coast travelled to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush on the weekend, July 1-3 to compete in the NSW Country Short Course Championships.
Swimmers from throughout the vast North Coast area entered 378 events and 11 relays.
Back in 2019 when the area was formed 47 swimmers from 13 clubs were entered in 252 events.
"This year saw Swimming North Coast's greatest winter country participation since the start of our area," publicity officer, Faye Rowles said.
"The last two years of COVID has put paid to no participation at all.
"Swimmers seem eager to get in a swim and the results are amazing."
Results;
Reece Caddy Alstonville, over 15 years, 400 metres freestyle, 1; 200 metres butterfly, 1; 200m freestyle, 2; and 800 metres open freestyle, 2.
McKinley Arnison, Alstonville MC, 200m medley, 3; 50m freestyle, 1; 100m freestyle, 1.
Harrison Tancred, Forster 14 years, 100m breast-stroke, 2; 200m breast-stroke; 1.
Caitlin McDonald, Stroud, 14 years, 100m breast-stroke, 1.
Isla White, Coffs Harbour 14 years, 100m backstroke, 1.
Sophie Mayes, Alstonville, 17 years, 100m medley, 2; 50m freestyle, 2; 100m butterfly, 3; 100m backstroke, 2; 200m freestyle, 2; 50m butterfly, 2; over 15 years 200m backstroke, 2.
Sophie Scislo, Forster 12 years, 100m butterfly, 2; 50m freestyle, 2; 200m freestyle, 3 and 100m freestyle, 3.
Wyatt Steven, Sawtell, 10 years, 100m breast-stroke, 3, and 100m butterfly, 2.
Lilly Geddes, Trinity, over 15 years, 400m freestyle, 3; 800m freestyle, 2. 1
Felicity Walker, Alstonville 14 years, 400m freestyle, 2.
Morgan Jean, Wauchope MC, 50m freestyle, 3; 100m backstroke, 3; 100m freestyle, 3.
Sebastian Webster, Stroud MC, 100m breast-stroke, 3.
Declan Sutton, Macksville, men's 100m freestyle, 3.
Zara Phillips, Port Macquarie, over 15 years, 200m backstroke, 3.
Relay:
Alstonville, over 15 years men's 200m freestyle, 2; medley relay, 2; Lachlan and Alastair Miller, Reece Caddy and Harry Kilburn swum in both relays.
Alstonville, 13-14 years women's medley, Keiko Bond-Sheehan, Alanna Bromhead, Ellen Miller and Felicity Walker.
Also at the beginning of the last session NAIDOC relay was swum.
Swimmers represented many different Aboriginal cultures and swimming clubs from across NSW.
Teams were named after water animals and derived from the Dharug language- the traditional language of the Wann-gal People on whose land the competition took place.
Forster results:
Sophie Scislo, 100m backstroke, 5; 50m butterfly, 45.
Harrison Tancred, 50m freestyle, 8; 50m breast-stroke, 71; 200m medley, 5; 100m freestyle, 6.
Piper Bamford, 12 years 50m freestyle, 23.
Ryan Brown, 14 years 100m breast-stroke, 18, 50m breast-stroke, 46.
Hamish Carmichael, 11 years, 100m breast-stroke, 6; 50m breast-stroke, 8.
Liam Fletcher, 10 years, 50m freestyle, 11; 100m freestyle, 13; 50m butterfly, 22.
Kaitlin Parry, 12 years,50 m freestyle, 16; 50 100m backstroke, 12.
"A great result. Well done to all swimmers."
