Great Lakes Advocate

NSW Country Short Course Championships

By Faye Rowles
July 5 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the NAIDOC Week swimming team.

A record 77 swimmers representing 14 clubs from across Swimming North Coast travelled to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush on the weekend, July 1-3 to compete in the NSW Country Short Course Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.