Great Lakes Advocate

Ospreys led Saturday's match before ref called it quits

Updated July 4 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Newman.

Southern United hit the road to Bellingen to take on the high-flying Bats in a fixture that had to generate points for the Ospreys to keep their finals hopes alive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.