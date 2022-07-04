Southern United hit the road to Bellingen to take on the high-flying Bats in a fixture that had to generate points for the Ospreys to keep their finals hopes alive.
First grade
The Ospreys couldn't have hoped for a better start when after only three minutes in a scintillating bit of combination play between Mark Mallia, Jarrod Naylor and Flynn Parker, Parker calmly finish from close range to put the visitors 1-0 up.
However, Bellingen lifted and began to take advantage of the atrocious state of the end of the pitch that the Ospreys found themselves defending.
Long balls into a very slippery muddy surface made defensive life difficult and a succession of corner kicks by the Bats eventually reaped reward, and they levelled with a well hit volley from inside the box.
A sustained period of pressure on the Ospreys followed, but last-ditch heroics, particularly from Rhys Dawes and Reyne Black, kept the scores level.
The last 10 minutes of the first half was all the Ospreys though, and they grabbed the lead back when Reyne Black found Naylor with a long switch of play, who then fed Parker on the right.
Parker could have stayed down after a scything challenge took his feet out from under him but he got up and calmly squared the ball to Bayden Schumann who finished well with a first time shot.
The referee had to be congratulated for allowing the advantage to play out.
The half ended with the Ospreys leading 2-1, and then things took an unexpected turn as the referee announced that because of the pitch he was abandoning the fixture.
Obviously the visitors were distressed by this, having travelled 2 1/2 hours to get there.
The competition administrators awarded the points to Southern United but Bellingen have opted to appeal this decision, which will play out on Monday.
"We were worried about this happening to be honest," SUFC coach Jonathon Newman said.
"We even offered to contribute to the cost of shifting the fixture to the synthetics at Coffs, but Bellingen even on game day assured us the pitch was playable.
"Even before reserve grade started there was a fair bit of water lying on it.
"I was hoping the ref would allow the fixture to continue - I thought once we hit the lead again we looked like we would go on to win it anyway."
Reserve grade:
Southern United's reserve grade side was keen to demonstrate that their 6-1 first round win against the Bats was no fluke, but they didn't have things all their way in the opening first quarter of the match.
In very sub-standard conditions the Ospreys occasionally became literally bogged down in their own half, and it wasn't until around 25 minutes in that Marley Dunn was chopped down in the penalty area.
Xavier Robertson-Reynolds converted the spot kick in emphatic style, and shortly after doubled the visitors lead, volleying home from close range a great ball from Josh Treasure A 2-0 lead is a dangerous score line at times, but not for the Ospreys on Saturday.
Attacking the mud-bath end, they piled on 4 more goals, with another two to Robertson-Reynolds and in a welcome return to play, Ethan Perry bagged a double.
Final score Bellingen FC reserve grade 0 Southern United reserve grade 6.
