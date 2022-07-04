Great Lakes Advocate

Rugby Union

By Phil Wilkins
July 4 2022 - 3:00am
The Dolphins' player-of-the-match, No 8 Sean Hassett.

On a perplexing but ultimately extraordinary afternoon in Gloucester, a makeshift Forster Tuncurry rugby union combination of Dolphins, Wallamba Bulls and Manning River Ratz reserves combined to overwhelm the front-running Ratz, 36-12, at Gloucester Sports Ground on Saturday.

