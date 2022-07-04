On a perplexing but ultimately extraordinary afternoon in Gloucester, a makeshift Forster Tuncurry rugby union combination of Dolphins, Wallamba Bulls and Manning River Ratz reserves combined to overwhelm the front-running Ratz, 36-12, at Gloucester Sports Ground on Saturday.
Following the women's 10-a-side rugby game in which coach Chris Marchant's Gloucester Cockies triumphed against their first-round conquerors, Manning River, 12-10, the down-at-heel Dolphins led from go to whoa for their finest win of the season, six tries to two and 36-12.
It was inexplicably glistening teamwork rugby by a team which has struggled throughout the Kennards Hire premiership for wins, respectability - and, most aggravatingly, players.
So depleted were the Dolphins that they started with just seven regular club members with four reinforcements before running out behind skipper, Mark Hagarty against the previous weekend's winners of the battle of the remaining clubs, the Manning River Ratz and Wallamba Bulls.
Yet, in the first quarter of the game in which No 8 Sean Hassett proved a shining light, wrestling his way over the line for his first try, the Dolphins swept to a two tries to nil and 12-0 lead, and never appeared likely to lose their grasp of the game.
Simply the numerical quantity of the teams with the Ratz duplicating the Dolphins' numbers, ensured that the game would become a speedfest - 11 players a-side - the visitors exhausting the heavier and less mobile Ratz.
Not that this generosity system will apply when the play-offs begin.
On a splendid playing surface and in ideal weather, with the rain which saturated Sydney over the weekend, burying itself up in the ranges, it is an absolute tragedy that workaholic coach Marchant does not have a men's team in the Cockies club.
Sadly, as the Roundabout Hotel's regular patron informed this journalist, Gloucester is "a one-team town - we can't run a rugby team and a rugby league team simultaneously.
We just don't have sufficient young men.
The lads follow the money."
In a fascinating aftermath, captain-coach David Rees and Manning River club president, Steven Rees, fielded an inexperienced men's team against a patchwork quilt of Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, reinforced by players from the Ratz club and Nabiac's Wallamba Bulls in a men's 11-a-side game.
With such a limited number of players, the rugby's speed told against some of the Ratz' big men, and their lightweight, faster rivals jumped to a good lead early on and maintained the pace of the game to win decisively, 36-12.
Of the "reinforcements", the Lai brothers deserve special mention.
Watched by their parents, of Chinese father and French mother origin, Will and Geoffrey Lai proved strong, relentless, mobile and players worthy of the highest praise.
They were tremendous.
The Dolphins' player-of-the-match, however, literally head and shoulders above all, No 8 Sean Hassett, was outstanding, scoring tries and preventing them with his defence, winning lineouts, kicking goals, making an impression throughout the game.
He has the Player-of-the-Year award locked up.
But others who excelled for the Dolphins were halfback Liam Brady, utility Kaleb Trudgett, centre Usaia Taufa, prop-cum-centre Ben Manning, slick inside back Mark Hagarty and lock Jeremy Kelly.
Making a return after a four-year absence, prop Gavin Maberly-Smith, performed nobly.
